Britain’s Prince Philip, queen’s husband, in car accident

LONDON (AP/Gray News) — Buckingham Palace says the 97-year-old husband of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, has been in a car accident but wasn’t injured.
The palace said the two-car accident happened Thursday afternoon near Sandringham Estate, the queen's country retreat in eastern England.
The Norfolk Constabulary says officers responded to a reported collision and two people in one of the vehicles were treated for minor injuries.
The palace said a doctor examined Philip as a precaution and confirmed he wasn't hurt.
Member of Parliament Oliver Cooper reacted to news of the accident with a bit of reverence and humor.
“As if Prince Philip weren’t already enough of a legend, he can bloody flip a car over at the age of 97 and walk away unhurt,” Cooper tweeted. “No wonder there are islands in the Pacific where they revere him as a god.”
Britain's Press Association quoted a palace spokeswoman saying the Duke of Edinburgh, the title he received on his wedding day, was driving one of the cars.
He had a passenger in the car, but the spokeswoman would not reveal who it was, the Press Association reported.
Philip has largely retired from the royal family’s public duties.
