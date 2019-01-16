UT Health East Texas paramedic offers car seat safety tips

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - A toddler still strapped in her car seat is okay after falling from her mom’s vehicle onto a busy street in Mankato, Minnesota.
The child was properly strapped to the car seat, but the seat itself was not properly fastened to the vehicle, according to a post on the City of Mankato’s Facebook page.
Another driver stopped to help the 2-year-old girl. He moved her out of the street and waiting for the child’s mother to circle back around.
UT Health East Texas paramedic Vicky LaMay is a certified car seat technician who knows the ins and outs of proper car seat installation.
LaMay says it’s important to make sure the car seat is properly secured to the vehicle by feeding the seat belt through the car seat and snapping it in place.
She also says you should make sure all buckles and snaps are fastened and secure. LaMay says the shoulder straps should be snug to the point where the straps don’t fold over when you try to pinch them with your fingers.
And although it’s cold outside, LaMay says avoid strapping children into car seat while their wearing heavy coats. She says heavy coats and jackets can prevent you from getting a tight fit in the car seat.
Forty-six percent of car and booster seats are misused in a way that could reduce their effectiveness, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
If you need help with installing a car seat, you can make an appointment by calling 903-939-5746 or emailing emseducation@uthet.com.
LaMay says they usually take about 30 minutes to check a car seat. Appointments can be arranged on evenings and weekends.
