Skip to content
KLTV Deals
Bounce TV
Ask the Expert
Grow Your Business
Teacher Tribute
Local Hero Salute
Home
News
Video
Weather
Sports
Community
Programming Schedule
Contests
About Us
Home
East Texas Now
Watch Newscasts
Big Red Box
News
A Better East Texas
7 Investigates
East Texas Ag News
Pet Project
Weather
Personal Forecast Emails
Lake Levels
Thundercall - Sign up today
Pollen Center
Project Tornado
Sports
Local
The Red Zone
Red Zone Scores and Schedules
Red Zone Highlights
Red Zone Preview
Catch of the Week
East Texas Kitchen
Main Dish
Side Dish
Desserts
On the Grill
Recalls
The East Texas Weekend
Traffic
TxDOT current road conditions
Traffic on the go
Gas Prices
Health
Community
Gift of Love
Power of Prayer
Restaurant Reports
Volunteer Central
Calendar
See it, Snap it, Send it
Programming Schedule
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
Jobs
Trail Of Hope - The Struggle To Vote
January 16, 2019 at 12:53 PM CST - Updated January 17 at 3:56 PM
46
Currently in
Tyler, TX
Full Forecast
Sponsored By
RELATED CONTENT
Recall: Chicken nuggets may contain wood pieces
The company became aware of the situation after three consumer complaints were filed. There are no reports of related illnesses from the apparent contamination.
Published 3h at 4:13 AM
Evidence appears to place suspect at scene in trial for shooting, chase
By
Brionna Rivers
January 17
January 17
TK Gorman students to attend March for Life rally
By
Cinnamon Cornell
January 17
January 17
Astronomers say total lunar eclipse should not be missed
By
Ryan Ordmandy
January 17
January 17
Court rules Texas can bar Planned Parenthood from Medicaid
A federal appeals court panel has lifted a lower-court ban that prohibited Texas from eliminating Planned Parenthood from the state’s Medicaid program.
January 17
January 17