Longview police searching for missing man

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - Longview police are searching for a missing 60-year-old man who was last seen at the Walgreens on East Marshall Avenue.
Police are asking for the public’s help finding Donald Eugene James, according to a post on the Longview PD Detectives' Facebook page.
James was last seen at the Walgreens located at 511 East Marshall Avenue. He is described to be a white male, about 5′6″ tall and about 130 lbs. According to Longview police, he was last seen wearing a blue colored jacket and blue jeans.
It is reported the James was possibly heading to the bus stop at Magrill Plaza after he left the Walgreens.
Longview police ask that anyone with information on James' whereabouts to contact Detective Rebecca Reeves with the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1137 and reference the case number 19-198.
