Former NFL player confronts man accused of peeping through daughter’s window

An accused peeping Tom appears to have targeted the wrong family.
Geoffrey Cassidy is charged with lewd and lascivious behavior with someone younger than 16.
But why does he have bruises and a black eye?
The father of a 15-year-old girl said Cassidy was looking into his daughter’s bedroom while he was touching himself with his pants partly down around 6:40 a.m. Monday.
It turns out that the father, Tony Beckham, is a former NFL player.
Cassidy ended up with multiple broken bones in his face.
Beckham said he caught Cassidy at a nearby apartment, and “we just had a good conversation.”
“He’s never going to do that again on this side of town,” he said.
Amanda, Beckham’s wife, said she called police after she came outside and found her husband holding Cassidy on the ground.
Cassidy was released from jail on a $1,500 bond, according to the Miami Herald.
