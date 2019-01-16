Events planned across East Texas for MLK Day observance

(KLTV) - East Texans will join the rest of the nation in observing Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on January 21.
The federal holiday is observed annually on the third Monday of January, which is the Monday closest to his January 15 birthday. Congress was presented with a petition with over 3 million signatures requesting that Dr. King’s birthday be commemorated with a holiday. Congress resisted until 1983, when President Ronald Reagan signed Martin Luther King Jr. Day into law as an official holiday. It was first observed in 1986.
Whether your preference is to attend a service, volunteer for a cause, or just enjoy a day off, consider one of these East Texas events to be a part of.
January 21 - MLK Citywide Celebration - Under the theme “Continuing the Dream: Moving Toward Unity, Justice and Peace” several events have been planned including a jazz concert, parade, festival, worship service, and a memorial march.
FRIDAY, JANUARY 18 MLK Jazz Night: “A Night of Celebration" at 7 p.m.The Summit Club, 3700 Judson Rd.Donation: $10 Music by: George Faber & Friends along with high school jazz bands
SATURDAY, JANUARY 19 MLK Parade at 10 a.m. Parade will line up at the intersection of MLK & Ryder Street at 9 a.m. and end at the Broughton Recreation Center. Members of the Longview Lobos football team, winners of the Class 6A Division II State Championship, will serve as Grand Marshals of the parade and be commended during the tribute program. Longview High School’s band, the Big Green Marching Machine, will also be commended during the event for their sustained excellence in UIL competition. Registration Fee: $7
Community Festival, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Broughton Recreation CenterFood, vendors, music, video game competition and children’s activities
MONDAY, JANUARY 21
Table of Brotherhood Breakfast at 8:30 a.m.Louisiana Cajun Fish & More, 1429 W. Marshall Ave.$6.99 per person
MLK March at 11:30 a.m. March will begin at Broughton Recreation Center and end at Mt. Olive Baptist Church
MLK Memorial Service at Noon Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 306 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.Speaker: Pleasant Green Baptist Church Reverand Richard M. Holloway
Civil Rights Exhibit and related activities: LeTourneau University’s Department of Humanities and Social Sciences will present a free, public exhibit on civil rights that will run for six weeks, in time for Martin Luther King Day on January 21 and running throughout Black History Month in February.
Opportunities for students, staff, and faculty to join in local marches and other local activities during the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend are also planned.
LETU students will participate in a convened panel discussion Jan. 17 on MLK’s dream, progress and challenges and will participate in coordinated opportunities to serve in the community. The university is also partnering with the local community on MLK Day, Monday, Jan. 21, for Longview’s MLK march and church service at Mt. Olive Baptist Church.
Those include a special presentation by Dr. Walter Strickland, vice president for Kingdom Diversity Initiatives at the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, at 10:50 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, in the Belcher Chapel. The chapel service is free and open to the public.
The free exhibit featuring photographs, facsimiles of landmark documents and quotations by those engaged in the civil rights struggle will be open from Friday, Jan. 18, through Friday, March 1, in Longview Hall on the university’s main campus, 2100 South Mobberly Avenue in Longview. Hours are from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and from 2 to 8 p.m. on Sundays.
Wednesday,January 16:
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Walk and Program - March begins at 6 p.m. at Willis King Administration Building. Program begins at 6:30 p.m. at Julius S. Scott Sr. Chapel. “The Road to the Promised Land: Martin Luther King Jr. and the Civil Rights Movement” will feature photographs, facsimiles of landmark documents and quotations by the late Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and others engaged in the struggle for civil rights. The exhibit surveys the civil rights movement from MLK’s emergence as a civil rights leader in the Montgomery, Alabama, bus boycott of 1955 through the 1990s.
Tyler
January 21
Martin Luther King Jr. Day March and Ceremony - 9 a.m. - “Learning to Live Together as Brothers." The march will begin on the square downtown in the 100 block of N. Broadway. It will end at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception at 423 S. Broadway. Click here for more information.
Monday, January 21
Unity in the Community event - 10 a.m. at the Texan Theater, presented by Kilgore Men of Alliance. 3 food truck vendors on hand in addition to the events of the day.
If you have an event to add to this list, send all the details to us at Webstaff@kltv.com.
MONDAY, JAN. 21
Martin Luther King Jr. March. Assembly starts at 11:30 a.m., march starts at noon from the Homer Garrison Federal Building.
