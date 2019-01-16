Events planned across East Texas for MLK Day observance

SATURDAY, JANUARY 19 MLK Parade at 10 a.m. Parade will line up at the intersection of MLK & Ryder Street at 9 a.m. and end at the Broughton Recreation Center. Members of the Longview Lobos football team, winners of the Class 6A Division II State Championship, will serve as Grand Marshals of the parade and be commended during the tribute program. Longview High School’s band, the Big Green Marching Machine, will also be commended during the event for their sustained excellence in UIL competition. Registration Fee: $7