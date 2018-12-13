Whitehouse woman gets 30 months for embezzling from Tyler car dealership

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - A Whitehouse woman received her sentence for embezzling from a Tyler car dealership.
A federal judge has sentenced a 47-year-old Shelly Hunter to 30 months in prison for stealing from a Tyler car dealership over a period of nearly 12 years. Judge Thad Heartfield also ordered Shelly Hunter to pay $667,773.26 in restitution and for her to serve three years of supervised release once she is out of prison.
Hunter pleaded guilty to interstate transport of stolen funds before U.S. Magistrate Judge K. Nicole Mitchell on July 16.
According to information presented in court, from March 2005 until February 2017 Hunter was employed as the Business Office Manager for Peltier Chevrolet, Inc., an automotive dealership located in Tyler, Texas. Beginning March 2011, Hunter embezzled and stole funds belonging to the dealership. She did so by way of nearly 250 unauthorized transactions, including ACH payments and checks.
Hunter then used the stolen funds to pay her personal credit cards. In some instances, she mailed checks to pay her accounts. She also directly wired funds from the dealership’s bank account to her credit card accounts. Hunter used various means to conceal the theft of funds from the dealership. These efforts included forging the signature of Peltier’s manager, initiating authorized payments, creating fraudulent entries in Peltier’s general ledger, and generating false bank reconciliations.
Hunter received her sentencing on Tuesday. She is ordered to surrender on Jan. 25.
