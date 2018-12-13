When future humans dig up our history, they’re going to find a lot of chicken bones

(RNN) – We produce and eat so many chickens that when future humans – or perhaps aliens – study this period in time, their bones will stand out as one of the most significant markers of the impact we had.
Or, as one researcher who led a study on the broiler chicken as a lasting symbol of humanity’s impact on the planet told the BBC: “You could say we are living in the planet of the chickens.”
The broiler chicken is the one you envision on TV – white, plump, with the red skin flaps on their heads.
Industrial farming operations, particularly in the U.S., raise them in staggering numbers and then ship them off to become chicken nuggets, fried chicken, chicken wings, chicken sandwiches, and all the other countless white meat meals we consume daily.
According to the researchers, the side effects of all this chicken consumption – including genetic shifts in the broiler chicken itself – symbolize the “unprecedented human reconfiguration of the Earth’s biosphere.”
The study, “The broiler chicken as a signal of a human reconfigured biosphere,” was published this week in the British journal Royal Society Open Science.
The researchers noted that with a standing population of 22.7 billion, chickens are likely the most populous bird of a single species in the history of the planet. There were more than 65 billion consumed in 2016.
In Europe, the number of domesticated chickens is greater than the combined population of the 144 most numerous wild bird species.
In rapid order, our massive demand for chickens has led to breeding and farming techniques that have transformed the animal in a profound way, primarily making it much larger and radically limiting its lifespan.
The researchers found the bones of the modern broiler chicken can be as much as three times as wide and twice as long as the first wild chickens. This also happens in the modern chicken in just a few weeks of life thanks to a growth rate that is three times faster than for early chickens.
They can’t, in fact, even live much beyond five weeks. Early chickens could live as many as 11 years.
This transformation of the chicken, the study asserts, is a powerful symbolic representation of Earth’s transformation by humans. Scientists have begun to define the modern period in the planet’s history, defined by the effects of human activity, as the Anthropocene Epoch.
“As the most numerous terrestrial vertebrate species on the planet, with a biology shaped by humans, modern chickens are a symbol of our changed biosphere,” Dr. Carys Bennett, the geologist who led the study, told the BBC.
And in the far future, when people or aliens go digging to understand this time in history, they will be struck by a “widespread and distinctive” signal of the chicken in the sedimentary record, according to the study.
Chicken bones, it states, could be as common in the future record as plastic and concrete.
“Broiler chickens vividly symbolize the transformation of the biosphere to fit evolving human consumption patterns,” the study concludes.
They will, in essence, help define our time.
