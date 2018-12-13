Web Xtra: Ken Starr discusses Mueller investigation at Tyler Rotary Club meeting

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Former independent counsel Ken Starr spoke to the Tyler Rotary Club Thursday.
When asked about the ongoing Robert Mueller investigation he said, “It’s a very tough row that he’s hoeing, but it appears to me he’s already done a great service to the country in the indictments.”
Starr is a former U.S. Solicitor General and U.S. Federal Court of Appeals Judge. He is also the former President and Chancellor of Baylor University. The Texas native is most well-known for being the special prosecutor who directed the investigation into President Bill Clinton.
