WEBXTRA: SFA releases 2019 baseball schedule

None of SFA's 10 games in the month of February require the 'Jacks to leave the state of Texas and following their three-game series against Arkansas State SFA heads to Texas A&M for a single game (Feb. 19) before traveling to Arlington, Texas, to play four games in three days against UT Arlington and Wichita State (Feb. 22-24). Following their five-game road trip, the 'Jacks return home to begin a four-game series with West Coast Conference foe Portland on Feb. 28.