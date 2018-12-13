Weather at your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Here is the weather where you live: Cloudy, cool and damp for the rest of the evening. A few thunderstorms early evening could briefly strengthen and become severe. A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for the rest of the evening. The main threat with these storms will be hail, but some strong winds can’t be ruled out. The cold front arrives late evening with winds turning from the northwest and gusting up to 30 mph behind the front. This will end the threat for severe weather, but expect windy conditions to persist tonight and throughout the day tomorrow. Cloudy and chilly with those blustery winds for Friday. Temperatures will stay in the 40s all day with wind chills feeling like the 30s. Winds begin to calm late tomorrow night with clearing skies early Saturday morning. Less wind and lots more sunshine this weekend. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s both Saturday and Sunday afternoons. Sunshine continues into early next week until another cold front arrives Wednesday with another chance for rain.