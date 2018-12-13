VIDEO: Meet the new Hawkins police chief

HAWKINS, TX (KLTV) - Hawkins is welcoming a new police chief to the force and he’s already become kind of a celebrity.
Anyone who interacts with Police Chief Manny Gillow can tell just by his accent that he’s not from around here. But his commitment to the community and the new mentality he brings to the force is a guarantee that he’s where he belongs.
The native from Germany took his time getting to Hawkins, starting off working on a cruise and traveling around the world. Before becoming the Hawkins police chief, Manny worked as a patrol man in Big Sandy.
While he began in the hospitality business, he has always wanted to be in law enforcement. Now as police chief, he’s ready to build a strong and good relationship with the community and help continue to improve the city of Hawkins.
