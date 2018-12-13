VIDEO: Kilgore police searching for suspect who broke into fried chicken restaurant

Thief takes safe ‘to go’

VIDEO: Kilgore police searching for suspect who burglarized chicken restaurant
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | December 13, 2018 at 5:14 PM CST - Updated December 13 at 5:26 PM

KILGORE, TX (KLTV) - Kilgore police are searching for a suspect who broke into a chicken restaurant.

Police say the suspect broke into Johnny Ozark’s Fried Chicken on Dec. 5.

The department released video of the incident on Dec. 13. In it, a suspect climbs through a window and begins searching the property.

To information about this crime, contact Detective Kay Lynn Newbill at 903-218-6907 or by email at kay.newbill@cityofkilgore.com.

Tipsters can also contact Rusk County CrimeStoppers at 903-657-3581 or text an anonymous tip to 847411+KILGORE+your tip.

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.