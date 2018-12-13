Tyler police: Traffic lights out at Donnybrook, Loop 323 following crash

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Tyler police say traffic lights are out at a busy intersection following a wreck.
About 1:45 p.m. Thursday, police were called to the intersection of Donnybrook and East Southeast Loop 323 in response to a crash, according to online police records.
Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Don Martin says traffic lights are out at Donnybrook and Loop 323. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
Traffic is down to one lane from Red Raider Drive to the front of Robert E. Lee. A utility pole that was damaged in the crash is leaning into the roadway.
This is a developing story. Stay with KLTV for updates.
