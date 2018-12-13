Trump’s 10 terrorists: The evolution of a statistic

That report dwells much more on the northern neighbor, home to "Canada-based violent extremists inspired by terrorist groups such as ISIS and al-Qaida and their affiliates and adherents." Moreover, Canada has experienced episodes of terrorism at the hands of sympathizers of those organizations. And, the report says, Canada faces a "significant challenge in prosecuting individuals who have traveled abroad to engage in terrorism, due to the difficulty in proving association with terrorist organizations or having committed specific terrorist acts."