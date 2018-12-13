Trial pushed back for man charged in connection with Tyler woman’s murder

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - A judge has issued a continuance in the trial of a Bullard man who is charged alongside his son in connection with a Tyler woman’s murder.
Charles Edward Lennon Jr., 56, and his son, Charles Edward Lennon III, 29, were charged in connection with the beating death of Rachel Lynn Jackson. During a pre-trial hearing on Thursday, prosecutors and the defense team for Lennon Jr. spoke briefly with Judge Christi Kennedy, who approved a motion for continuance. Lennon Jr. was told his next court hearing would be Jan. 28, 2019.
Lennon III is charged with capital murder, accused of beating Jackson to death with a tire knocker. Bullard police learned of the death after Lennon Jr. called them and said he had found a dead person in a trash can on his property, according to arrest documents.
Lennon Jr. was originally charged with capital murder, a charge that was later dropped after he was indicted on a charge of tampering with evidence. According to Smith County District Attorney’s Office prosecutor Jacob Putman, Lennon Jr.'s capital murder case is still pending.
Lennon Jr. later told police he watched his son put Jackson into the trash can and move the can away from the home, according to an arrest affidavit. Lennon Jr. admitted to trying to conceal Jackson’s body, according to the affidavit.
