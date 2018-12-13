Thursday’s weather: Showers and thundershowers, highs in upper 50s lower 60s

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Showers and thundershowers are moving through the area this morning.
Winds are breezy at around 5-15 mph from the south and temps are mild in the upper 50s and lower 60s. A few areas in East Texas may get a brief break in the rain heading into the afternoon but there will still be a decent chance of a scattered shower or thunderstorm developing in your area.
We are now under a SLIGHT risk of severe weather, with the best chance for a strong to severe thunderstorm developing along our central and easternmost counties. Currently, the greatest threats seem to be large hail and strong gusty winds.
The tornado threat is very low but cannot be ruled out completely. The cold front will move through East Texas late this afternoon bringing strong northwesterly winds and more rain.
We will continue to see rain in the forecast throughout the rest of the work week before clearing out late Friday night. Highs for Friday will top off near 50 degrees with strong northwest winds at 15-25 mph.
Winds will calm to around 5-10 mph by Saturday morning with morning lows in the upper 30s.
Sunshine will stick around for the full weekend and even into the first part of the work week with temps staying in the upper 50s and lower 60s for highs.
