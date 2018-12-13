Threat of weather once again moves San Augustine playoff game

SAN AUGUSTINE, TX (KTRE) - The threat of weather is once again messing with Texas High School football.
It seems not a week goes by without having a game played in downpours. San Augustine has had their fair share of rain issues. This week though is a new one.
Weather reports in the Waco area suggest that there could be a mix of snow and rain on Thursday. After having a meeting today with Mason, coaches from both sides decided to move the game to Friday out of concern for travel safety for both the teams and fans.
The game will now take place on Friday night. The game will still kickoff at 7:30 p.m. from Waco ISD Stadium. This is the third week in a row that San Augustine has adjusted their playoff schedule due to weather. The previous two weeks it did not have much affect on their gameplay.
Safety is always the number one concern. The move will give both coaches another day to make sure their teams are ready. the downside is that for the winner they get one less day of practice next week with their state championship game being Thursday, December 20 at 11 a.m.
Here is the update list of playoff games for East Texas teams:
Friday:
2A DI - San Augustine vs #1 Mason, 7:30 p.m. @ Waco ISD Stadium
3A DI - Malakoff vs #3 Brock, 4:00 p.m. @ The Star in Frisco
3A DII - #1 Newton vs East Bernard, 7:30 p.m. @ Texan Drive Stadium
4ADI - #1 Carthage vs Liberty Hill, 7:30 p.m. @ Cy-Fair FCU Stadium
Saturday:
6A DII - #4 Longview vs Amarillo Tascosa, 8 p.m. @ AT&T Stadium
