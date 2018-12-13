Plans underway for 13-mile Toll 49 extension through Chapel Hill

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Plans are in the works for 13 more miles of easy riding in East Texas.
More than 930,000 transactions through Toll 49 since the Lindale relief route opened last month. And now, 32 miles south of Lindale, where the toll is officially complete, begins a new project.
"We call it the eastern bypass. It runs from State Highway 110 which is down by Whitehouse, and it will go east and head north towards State Highway 31 and then ultimately the plan is for it to connect at around Highway 271 and 155 where the UT East Texas System is,” North East Texas Regional Mobility Authority executive director Chris Miller says.
The plan is to continue the toll for 13 more miles; it will cut through Chapel Hill and eventually end up at Interstate 20 again.
“Probably about $274,000,000 is where estimates are right now, and where we are with this project is the environmental stage, that’s like a 3, 3-and-a-half-year project,” Miller says.
The environmental stage will determine whether or not the new road will impact wildlife, specifically endangered species, and the wetlands that it will cut through.
“And then the next stage will be the design phase where you start to really hone in on how the project will move forward,” Miller says.
Miller is expecting the entire project to be completed by 2027.
The NET RMA held a public meeting Tuesday in Chapel Hill to hear opinions on the new project proposal.
