1 person dies in Bullard auto-pedestrian crash

BULLARD, TX (KLTV) - A pedestrian was killed after they were struck by a vehicle Thursday morning in Bullard.
According to Captain Jeff Bragg with the Bullard Police Department, a man in his 70s who is from the Bullard area was struck and killed on FM 2493 near County Road 152. According to Bragg, the victim was recently released from the hospital for health issues and wandered off from his residence Thursday morning.
Bragg says a pickup truck was traveling southbound on FM 2493 just before 5 a.m. when the driver hit the man. He says the driver was unable to see the man.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
