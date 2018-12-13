Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Here’s the weather where you live: Cloudy skies continue overnight with patchy drizzle. Showers and a few thundershowers are expected before daybreak tomorrow morning. A few thundershowers could be heavy at times, especially in Deep East Texas through early tomorrow morning. Many places may see a break in the rain midday tomorrow, but cloudy skies remain and more showers will develop by afternoon and evening. A cold front will arrives Thursday afternoon with blustery northwest winds. The windy, cold conditions will last through the end of the work week. Rain is expected to last at least into Friday morning. Some places, especially in northern counties could see light rain or drizzle through Friday afternoon. Sunshine returns this weekend with lighter winds and warmer temperatures. Expect Saturday and Sunday afternoon to see temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Sunshine and mild conditions will continue into next week as well.