New program allows dogs to donate blood

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - The Tyler Animal Emergency Clinic, The Smith County Animal Shelter and the Tyler Junior College vet tech program have partnered together to create the Hero Dog program.
The program allows dogs to donate blood, just as humans would. Any dogs can join the program, if they are over 50 pounds and under eight years old, but most of the dogs currently enrolled are shelter dogs.
Tracy Drost, an associate veterinarian at the clinic hopes labeling the dogs as hero dogs will entice people to adopt them.
“I can’t even say how much we want to do everything we can to promote how adoptable these dogs are from the shelter. It’s always good to see them be able to give back, because that’s really what they want to do, they just want to love us and do whatever they can for us.”
As long as dogs are enrolled in the program, the clinic will provide heart guard and annual vaccinations at no charge.
The program is still in its first month, and the dogs’ donations have already saved another dog’s life. Call (903) 266-4303 for information about adopting a shelter pet.
