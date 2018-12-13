Marshall man arrested, charged with indecency with child

Marshall man arrested, charged with indecency with child
Terry Lynn Jones (Source: Marshall Police Department) (Kelly Colvin)
By Dorothy Sedovic | December 13, 2018 at 9:07 AM CST - Updated December 13 at 9:07 AM

MARSHALL, TX (KLTV) - Marshall police have arrested a man accused of indecency with a child.

According to the Marshall Police Department, 27-year-old Terry Lynn Jones was arrested on Dec. 11 at a residence at the 4000 block of Cooks Road.

Marshall police reported that he arrested after an investigation into a report filed on Nov. 28. The report alleged there was incident where Jones had inappropriately touched a juvenile under the age of 14.

Jones was charged with indecency with a child sexual contact, according to Marshall police.

Jones was booked into the Harrison County jail and his bond has been set at $100,000.

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.