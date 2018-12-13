Marshall man arrested, charged with indecency with child

MARSHALL, TX (KLTV) - Marshall police have arrested a man accused of indecency with a child.
According to the Marshall Police Department, 27-year-old Terry Lynn Jones was arrested on Dec. 11 at a residence at the 4000 block of Cooks Road.
Marshall police reported that he arrested after an investigation into a report filed on Nov. 28. The report alleged there was incident where Jones had inappropriately touched a juvenile under the age of 14.
Jones was charged with indecency with a child sexual contact, according to Marshall police.
Jones was booked into the Harrison County jail and his bond has been set at $100,000.
