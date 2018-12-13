The Latest: Pelosi all but assured of becoming House speaker

House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi of California, the speaker-designate for the new Congress in January, walks past reporters at the Capitol after a classified briefing by CIA Director Gina Haspel to the House leadership about thekilling of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, and, the involvement by the Saudi crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. The Senate is preparing for a possible vote on two resolutions to condemn Saudi Arabia for its role in the slaying. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) (J. Scott Applewhite)