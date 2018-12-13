Hopkins County woman reaches plea deal in murder of husband, will serve 30 years

HOPKINS COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - A woman arrested in February 2018, accused of killing her husband, has reached a plea deal in her case.
Cassandra Joyce Minick, 30, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after her husband, Kenneth Minick, 39, was found dead inside a residence in Saltillo.
According to District Attorney Will Ramsey, she reached a plea deal Wednesday with prosecutors in connection with the murder of her husband. Minick pleaded guilty to the fatal shooting of Kenneth Minick. She was sentenced to 30 years in prison by District Judge Eddie Northcutt.
According to a press release on February 28, Minick called at 12:06 a.m. and said she found her husband shot in their home on CR 3600 in Saltillo, after she heard a gunshot. Deputies came to the home and found Kenneth Minick dead. They arrested Cassandra Minick at that time.
The case was investigated by Hopkins County deputies and Texas Ranger John Vance.
