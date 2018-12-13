Henderson woman indicted for allegedly posing as nurse, treating patients

HARRISON COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - An East Texas woman who is accused of posing as a licensed nurse has now been indicted.
Stephanie Garcia, 30, of Henderson, was indicted on Nov. 29 in a Harrison County courtroom for two counts of nursing regulations and fraudulent use/possession of identifying information.
A pre-trial hearing is set Feb. 12.
In March, Garcia was arrested by Marshall police for violation of nursing regulations and fraudulent use of information.
Garcia was responsible for patient care at Davita Dialysis in Marshall and performed the duties of a registered nurse. Investigators say she falsified information to receive employment as a nurse.
Employment records confirmed that Garcia had used another person’s nursing license number to obtain employment.
