First Alert Weather Day for Thursday Afternoon/Evening

We will see a surface low and upper-level low vertically stacked over each other setting up over central Texas by noon today. Scattered showers will continue to develop across East Texas with further thunderstorm development heading into our afternoon hours. Currently, the atmosphere in East Texas is moderately unstable thanks to dew points in the mid-50s. Combine all this together, along with the added lift ahead of the upper trough and we have a chance to see one or two strong to severe thunderstorms develop in our PM hours today/tonight.