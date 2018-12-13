Firefighters extinguish flames inside Longview home damaged by fire

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - Firefighters have contained the flames burning inside a Longview home Wednesday morning.
Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May says witnesses reported the fire around 8:30 a.m. Thursday coming from a home near the intersection of Arkansas St. and Highway 80 E.
When firefighters arrived, May says the home was about 30 percent involved, and the fire was burning mainly in areas built on to the home. Firefighters were able to get the flames under control shortly after arriving on scene and, fortunately for the family, May says crews were able to keep the flames from spreading to the main area of the home.
Because the fire’s temperature was so intense, May says it “could be awhile” before they can safely say the fire is completely out.
Three people were inside the home at the time, and everyone was able to get safely out of the home. No one was hurt.
