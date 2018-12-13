East Texas teen collects Christmas toys for kids in the hospital

CARTHAGE, TX (KLTV) - This Christmas, an East Texas boy is hoping to give kids in the hospital something to smile about.
With a number of health problems including liver and kidney disease, arthritis and a vitamin deficiency that affects his brain, Beckville student AJ Travis knows what it feels like to spend Christmas in the hospital.
“I’ve been in the hospital a lot during the holiday season," Travis said. “And I’ve actually been in the hospital on Christmas day. This is my way of giving back."
For the seventh year, Travis is collecting toys to donate to local hospitals as a part of his “AJ & Friends Toy Drive."
In past years, Travis has collected 300-400 toys that he distributes to hospitals across East Texas, including Carthage, Longview, Henderson, and Marshall.
You have until this Friday, December 10 to drop unwrapped toys off. Drop-off locations include: Beckville ISD, Circle M Café, Carthage Furniture, Church of Christ in Wildwood, Church of Christ in Tatum, and Ryan’s Barber Shop on the downtown Carthage square.
