East Texas Kitchen LIVE on East Texas Now: Christmas recipes

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Join Mama Steph as she cooks up a delicious, easy-to-make Christmas dinner for you, complete with dessert, plus a bonus candy idea that’s so easy you won’t believe it, and is suitable for gift giving.
Ingredients:
- 1-2 pork tenderloins (not a pork loin, these are smaller)
- olive oil for pan
- 1 can whole berry cranberry sauce (or your homemade version)
- 1 medium red onion, cut into thick slices
- one pound tiny potatoes, halved salt and pepper, to taste
- Garlic powder chicken or vegetable broth
Method:
- Place about three tablespoons olive oil in a large, deep sided skillet that has a lid. Place over medium-high heat. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
- Salt and pepper the tenderloin(s), and rub into the meat. Then, place the meat carefully into the hot oil, and brown on all sides; this will take just a couple of minutes per side.
- When meat is browned, season it with garlic powder, then place the onion across the top of it, and add the potatoes to the pan, followed by two cups of broth. Season the potatoes well with salt and pepper.
- Place the lid on the pan, then put it into the hot oven. After about fifteen minutes, carefully take off the lid (avoid the hot steam!) and pour the cranberry sauce over the meat. Cover again and bake for 6 or 7 more minutes.
- Remove pan from oven, and let sit with lid still on for at least ten minutes before cutting. This is crucial to having juicy, tender meat!
- Slice with sharp knife and serve drizzled with pan sauce and toped with some of the onions and cranberry sauce.
- 3 cups bittersweet or semi-sweet chocolate chips
- 1 cup shelled salted pistachios
- 1 cup dried cranberries (or substitute chopped dried cherries)
Method:
- Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper.
- Place chocolate chips in a dry microwave-safe bowl, and microwave in 30-second increments, stirring between each. Will likely take at least 3 increments.
- When completely melted and smooth, use a spatula to spread the chocolate across the parchment paper on the cookie sheet.
- Quickly distribute the fruit and nut mix across the surface of the melted chocolate.
- Set aside to cool and harden.
When completely hardened, break into individual pieces. Alternatively, you can use a sharp knife if you prefer to cut into equal-sized squares.
- 16.5 ounce roll Pillsbury sugar cookie dough
- 12 ounce package semi sweet chocolate chips
- 13.4 ounce can Dulce de Leche (found in Hispanic foods section)
- 1 cup chopped pecans
Method:
- Line a 9x13 baking dish with heavy duty aluminum foil, making sure there is extra foil on each end to enable ease of removal from pan. Spray the foil lightly with baking spray. Pat cookie dough out into the bottom of the pan to cover it.
- Bake the dough at 350 for 20 minutes, or until lightly browned. Set aside to cool completely.
- Empty caramel into a bowl and microwave it at thirty second intervals, stirring after each, until a spreadable consistency. Pour this caramel goodness over the top of the cooled cookie crust and spread to edges.
- Sprinkle the chocolate chips evenly over the top of the caramel and place it in a 350 oven until chips become soft; just three or four minutes. Remove from oven and spread the chocolate with a spatula so that it covers the caramel. Sprinkle pecans over the top.
- Now the hard part: Allow to cool until almost hardened and then score the bars into little squares with a knife before it hardens completely. Cover and refrigerate to harden completely. Remove bars from pan by using the aluminum foil handles. Cut along the scored lines into squares.
Recipe by Southern Plate at https://www.southernplate.com/supereasyturtlecookies/
