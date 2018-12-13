East Texas Ag News: Latest numbers for hay, cattle producers

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Here are the latest numbers for cattle and hay producers.
Compared to last week, all weight classes of both feeder steers and feeder heifers under 500 pounds ended a full three to five dollars higher.
Meanwhile, those over 500 pounds ended steady, according to the East Texas Livestock Market report from Crockett.
Slaughter cows and slaughter bulls also ended a full one to two dollars higher.
Wet conditions have slowed the marketing numbers down, but buyer interest in our area along with activity produced a healthy market at close.
In hay news, all classes traded fully steady across the state compared to last week.
The USDA weekly Texas Hay Report says the Panhandle was busy preparing for the winter storm over the weekend.
Livestock owners continue to buy or contract hay as it becomes available to stock up for the colder months ahead.
