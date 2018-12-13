Community survey reveals water quality, traffic congestion top concern for Tyler residents

TYLER, TX (KLTV) -This past summer, Tyler residents were once again asked to complete a survey about the quality of services the city provides.
406 residents responded, and those results were released during the December 12 city council meeting; Traffic congestion and water woes landed at the top of the list.
Water, roads, and drainage improvements have been priorities for the city since 2016 and the survey’s results prove residents see them as necessary.
When it comes to water quality, 56 percent of Tyler residents surveyed said they are satisfied. That number is down from 77 percent in 2015 when the previous survey was conducted.
Scott Taylor, Director of Utilities and Public Works, says several water improvement projects are already underway.
"We're always trying to make sure we put out the best quality water we can,” says Taylor. "The city has entered a partnership with the American Water Works Association for safe water and we are actually performing detailed evaluations of both the Golden Road water treatment plant and the Lake Palestine water treatment plant."
The city is also actively working to address what the survey revealed as another main concern, traffic congestion.
"The study that we hope to bring to the council for award at the end of January will be to look at how we modernize our traffic signals,” says Taylor. “The signals will be more adaptive to the traffic so the system can make adjustments itself."
Heather Nick, the city’s Planning Director, says the survey’s results will be used to build the city's next Tyler 1st Comprehensive plan.
"It’s a really helpful tool for us because we know what the citizens are seeing and what they are saying and what their thoughts are,” says Nick.
More than 75 percent of respondents also said Tyler is a great place to live, work, and raise children.
The complete survey can be found at www.Tyler1st.com
Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.