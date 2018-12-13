City of Troup rescinds boil water notice

From the City of Troup
To All City of Troup Water Customers:
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the City of Troup public water system, PWS ID 21200003, to notify all customers in the affected area that their water is safe for consumption. Samples of our water have been tested for the presence of harmful bacteria. All results were negative. This means that our water is safe to drink. We apologize for any inconvenience that this may have caused. Our primary duty is to ensure that your drinking water is safe.
If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact
John Phillips at 903-842-3128.
If a customer wishes to contact TCEQ, they may call 512-239-4691.