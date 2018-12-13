Childhood home of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King sold to National Park Service

ATLANTA (WGCL/CNN) - The childhood home of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. has changed hands.
The National Park Service bought the house from the King family who owned it for more than 100 years.
Some people believe the move will help preserve the national landmark.
"It's so nice to see it because we are all the way from Washington state,” said Crystal Hodge, a tourist.
Each year, thousands flock to Auburn Avenue to see the birthplace of King.
The house was purchased by King's grandparents in 1909.
And while the King Center would not confirm the price of the sale, sources said the home sold for $1.9 million.
But those charged with preserving history said it isn't the price tag that make this significant.
“When you look at preservation, it’s much better in the hands of the National Park Service, who has the funds to preserve it,” said Dan Moore of African-American Panoramic Experience.
Moore owns a museum just blocks away from the historic King family home.
He said having the federal government backing could mean having financial support needed to insure the home's longevity.
"The National Park Service has a long record of preservation and of course this is their first national park for a black individual, so we have to maintain all of the things we can as long as we can," Moore said.
Regardless of who owns the home one thing is for sure, it will likely be around for tourists to see for years to come.
Copyright 2018 WGCL via CNN. All rights reserved.