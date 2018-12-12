Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! We’re starting our day off with mostly cloudy skies and cool with morning lows in the mid to upper 40s. Today will be mild with cloudy skies and highs topping off in the lower 60s with a breezy southerly wind at 10-15 mph. Heading into this evening we’ll see a slight chance for a few light scattered showers before chances for rain really ramp up overnight into tomorrow morning. We will see a pair of fronts move through East Texas starting early Thursday and while temperatures won’t change drastically, we will see rain in the forecast pretty much throughout the next three days. Thursday will be cloudy with an 80% chance for showers and thunderstorms and highs in the lower 60s. On Friday, rain chances start to diminish but it will take the better part of the day to clear out so expect around a 30% chance for a few light to moderate scattered showers through Friday afternoon with highs near 50 degrees. There is the possibility to see a few snowflakes Friday morning but chances of accumulation are at zero as we will be nowhere near freezing at the surface. Behind the fronts, winds will really pick up from the northwest to 15-25 mph later on Thursday and on Friday with gusts as high as 30 mph possible. The weekend will be mostly sunny with chilly mornings in the mid to upper 30s/near 40 degrees and highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.