VIDEO: Check out this train car turned mobile home that’s up for sale

UPSHUR COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - You don’t see them much anymore since the railroad stopped using them but now you can have one if your own!
Yes, it’s true, there is a man in the East Mountain area near the Gregg and Upshur County line who has a full-sized caboose for sale. Ralph Warren, the owner, said he bought it years ago to give a farmhand a place to stay on his land.
“We bought it in Ore City and brought it down here and remodeled it to make a good residence out of it,” said Warren. “It’s got central heat, central air, kitchen, microwave, a bedroom and bathroom.”
Warren said the caboose-turned-mobile home was originally listed for $30,000.
“You’re not going to see, as time goes by, you’ll see less and less of them,” Warren added. “They don’t make them anymore; they’ve become a collector’s item in a way.”
Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.