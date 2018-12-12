Tyler; Music Friendly City?

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Tyler City Council will decide whether to sign a memorandum on Wednesday to begin the process in designating Tyler as a Music Friendly City.
The designation will come from the Texas Music Office and will put Tyler in the company of Fort Worth, San Antonio, Austin, Denton, and Lindale.
Designating Tyler as a Music Friendly City would help promote the growth of the music industry within the community.
“There’s a lot of great talent here and we’re blessed to be a part of that,” says Drew Hall, chief engineer at Rosewood Recording Studio. “Any spotlight that would shine on that [talent], I think would help the whole music community here.”
If city council members choose to sign the memorandum, the next step in the process would include a community workshop, where the Texas Music Office would provide training for city officials, music industry professionals and local venues, and artists.
“For someone like me, it would put an official stamp on something that’s already here, something that’s already established,” says Cody Wayne, a local music artist.
Tyler’s participation in the program would establish the city’s music industry as an economic tool for tourism and growth.
