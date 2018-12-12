Tyler city council throws support behind TJC’s proposed 3rd bachelor’s program

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - The Tyler City Council on Wednesday formally supported a proposal by Tyler Junior College to add a third bachelor’s degree to its curriculum: public safety.
City council members expressed how important it was to encourage “education opportunities for those wishing to serve in law enforcement.” The junior college’s chancellor also spoke at length about the prospect of building on an already successful program.
“It really grew the way you’d hope, because we’re the communities college, and this really came organically from our community,” said Dr. Mike Metke, TJC chancellor and CEO.
Tyler Junior College already offers courses through its police and fire academies and its EMT program; what a bachelor’s program in public safety would offer new and returning students would be a much higher skill level, Metke said.
“Years ago I went through a police academy and I was the very first policeman hired in my department who had a college degree,” Metke recalled. “That was almost unheard of back then. Now, it’s becoming almost routine. If you want to become a sergeant or lieutenant or a chief, you want to have those advanced skills.”
Metke described the program as an “applied degree," meaning it would be infused with technology, scenario-based, hands-on active learning that would offer experience of a much higher skill level.
As a junior college, TJC is allowed to offer five baccalaureate degrees that are different from what a 4-year university would offer; Metke described them as “workforce niches that no one else can meet."
“We’re really jealous about those five,” Metke added. “We want to make sure those 5 are needed and would fit our area and would have great employ-ability. We basically do a doctoral dissertation before we offer one.”
TJC also offers a bachelor’s degree in Applied Technology in Healthcare Technologies and in Dental Hygiene.
