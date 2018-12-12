Toddler shot baby in face while couple showered, police said

GALLUP, NM (KOAT/CNN) - A couple faces charges in the shooting of their 8-month-old baby.
The child is alive but was seriously wounded and has been in critical condition since she was shot on Saturday.
Shayanne Nelson told police officers she was taking a shower with her boyfriend, Tyrrell Bitsilly, when they heard a gunshot.
A couple who was staying in a Zia Motel room said they ran out of the bathroom to find the 8-month-old girl bleeding from her face.
The child was rushed from the Gallup Indian Medical Center and was in critical condition. But a spokesman with the hospital said she was transferred to University of New Mexico Hospital on Tuesday.
Nelson told police her 3-year-old son who she left on the bed with the baby girl shot the girl
She said she didn’t know there was even a gun in the room and thinks it was left behind by a prior customer, but the hotel manager said he doesn’t think that’s true.
Both Nelson and Bitsilly were arrested and charged with child abuse.
This isn’t the first time Bitsilly has been in trouble for harming a child. Court documents show he was charged with two counts of child abuse in October.
The couple is scheduled to be in court Wednesday.
Copyright 2018 KOAT via CNN. All rights reserved.