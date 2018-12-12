Son emotional speaking about father, shot, killed on Monday

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Police are investigating three homicides in north Tyler in less than a week. A victim in one of those shootings is Bennie Ray Jackson. The 65-year-old was found shot to death Monday on the front porch of his Barrett Street home.
“He’d sit on the porch, speak to everybody, help everybody who needed help,” Bennies son, Patrick Jackson says.
Patrick Jackson lost his father Monday to a senseless act of violence.
“They just said somebody just walked up to him and shot him,” Jackson says.
65-year-old Bennie Jackson lived in his home on West Barrett street for years; he sat on his porch and waved to anyone who drove by. The family never expected to see this porch draped with crime scene tape.
“He didn’t stay in an argument with anybody and didn’t have a problem with nobody,” Jackson says.
Jackson was known to hang out at a restaurant just down the street, where he and his friends would talk about the good old days.
“He would do anything for anybody; he would give you the last dollar in his pocket if you asked,” friend Renita Major says.
For now, Jackson’s death is still under investigation, along with two other shooting deaths that have taken place in north Tyler since Friday.
“I hope they find whoever did this to him, because he did not deserve this,” Major says.
Tyler police are urging anyone with any information on this shooting, to call the department immediately.
