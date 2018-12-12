VIDEO: Sheriff identifies shooting victim found dead in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff identified on Tuesday the victim of a shooting Sunday morning.
According to Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith, 33-year-old Jhoel Hidalgo Sevilla was found dead in the doorway of an apartment in the 5800 block of County Road 382.
The office responded to the location after they received a call about a possible homicide at about 9:34 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they found Sevilla dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
At this time, the sheriff’s office is still investigating Sevilla’s death as a homicide.
Smith reported that while they were able to obtain a lot of information from the crime scene, no weapon was found at the scene.
According to Smith, they are working with local enforcement agencies in effort to gather more information that could help with the investigation. He said the office is continuing to interview potential witnesses and are looking for people of interest in order to learn more about what happened.
The Smith County Sheriff’s Office has also submitted evidence to the DPS laboratory and it is in the process of being analyzed.
Smith said they believe the homicide was not a random act and the suspect knew or know of the victim.
The Smith County Sheriff’s Office asked that anyone with information about the homicide investigation to contact the sheriff’s office at 903-566-6600.
