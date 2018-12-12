Post Malone’s second Crocs release sells out in minutes, already selling on secondary markets for hundreds

(RNN) – Post Malone is once again feeling like a “Crocstar,” after his second collaboration with the rubber shoemaker sold out in 10 minutes on Tuesday.
His Jibbitz – the small charms that can be affixed to regular Crocs – also were listed as out of stock on the Crocs website.
The first release of Crocs designed by the wildly popular rapper, in November, sold out within 24 hours.
On secondary markets, the original $60 shoes go for hundreds of dollars online, and eBay listings for the new release were already pushing $200 on Tuesday, with almost a day left in those auctions.
Post Malone fans who missed out were distraught.
One fan who responded to the rapper’s tweet alerting fans to the sellout said, “Don’t talk to me I’m very mad at you.”
She got more than 300 likes from sympathizers who, presumably, also missed out on the shoes.
According to a number of Twitter posts, the Crocs website crashed as fans flooded it, trying to get their order in.
Anticipation was high. A post Malone tweeted on Monday night telling fans about the upcoming release of the shoes - complete with yellow with a barbed wire graphic evocative of his head tattoo - got more than 20,000 likes.
The rapper claims to be a big Crocs fan himself.
“I wear Crocs everywhere from the bar to the stage,” he said last month when the first release was announced. “And I felt it was the perfect collaboration to get together with Crocs and give the fans what they’ve been asking for.”
It’s another feather in the cap this year for Post Malone, whose second studio album, “Beerbongs & Bentleys” was a smash success and broke streaming records.
He also won top awards at the American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards and MTV Video Music Awards, among other honors, and “Beerbongs & Bentleys” is up for Best Album at the Grammys.
