Los Angeles-area development approved in fire-prone zone

FILE - In March 26, 2011, file photo, threatening clouds are seen at sunrise on Tejon Ranch near Gorman, Calif. A 19,000 home development planned in fire-prone mountains on the outskirts of Los Angeles County faces a final vote from county supervisors on Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018. The decision comes as critics draw attention to the high fire hazard in the area as the state recovers from deadly and devastating wildfires in Northern and Southern California and tries to solve a major housing crisis. (AP Photo/David McNew, File) (David McNew)