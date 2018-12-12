Congress approves $400 billion for farmers, forests, poor

In this September 2018 photo provided by Clarenda "Cee" Stanley-Anderson, Stanley-Anderson and her husband, Malcolm Anderson Sr., pose for pictures of their hemp-farming business, Green Heffa Farms, Inc., in Liberty, N.C. The Andersons' hemp crop was wiped out by Hurricane Florence in September but with the federal legalization of hemp included in the 2018 U.S. Farm Bill, the couple plans to increase their production nearly tenfold next year. They will also have access to crop insurance for the first time. (Donald Rex Bishop/Green Heffa Farms, Inc. via AP) (AP)