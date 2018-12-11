Enduring the flames: Photos of the fire at First Bossier Church

By KSLA Staff | December 11, 2018 at 3:02 PM CST - Updated December 12 at 9:44 AM

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Early in the morning on December 10, flames ripped through First Bossier Church, destroying the old sanctuary, and engulfing an iconic Bossier City institution.

Crews got the call to First Bossier Church, located in the 2800 block of East Texas Street about 5:30 a.m. (KSLA Viewer)
But found standing among the ashes was a lone cross that survived the destruction, a beacon of hope for a church community devastated by the disaster.

“When you see buildings ruined like that, you say okay, number one, we’re glad no loss of life,” said Senior Pastor Dr. Brad Jurkovich. (Bossier City Fire Dept.)
The cross, photographed by a Bossier City firefighter, rises out of the rubble as a symbol of the enduring love and faith of the many people who have passed through the church doors — a not-so-subtle reminder that while the flames and smoke damaged some material things, they could never damage what really counts.

A total of 19 Bossier City fire units and along with 11 from Shreveport arrived on scene to to assist with efforts. (Bossier City Fire Dept.)
Bossier City officials said two firefighters were hurt while fighting the fire, according to a news release on Tuesday. One fireman’s hand was cut. He was taken to a nearby hospital, treated, and returned to fight the fire. A second fireman fell and injured his arm. He was also taken to a hospital, later released and now recovering.

Fire crews kept a watchful eye on smoldering debris well after sunset at the scene of what was a raging fire at a Bossier City megachurch. (Bossier City Fire Dept.)
First Bossier Church will have a prayer and information meeting Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Bossier Civic Center.

The cause of the fire is unknown and an investigation is ongoing.

