East Texas Ag News: Building your garden soil

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - If your garden has some fallow areas that need building, the Winter months are an excellent time to add organic matter, which is beneficial to all soils.
Organic matter can be from cover crops, added compost or fallen leaves.
Just till it into the soil where it will decompose and build soil structure, add nutrients, and encourage the growth of beneficial microbes.
Experts at the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service in Angelina County want to remind you to get you soil tested before you add any lime. A test will show exactly how much you need.
You can find more information on this program on our website: ETXAgNews.com
