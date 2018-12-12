Del Monte Foods announces recall alert

Del Monte Foods announces recall alert
This Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018 photo shows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration building behind FDA logos at a bus stop on the agency’s campus in Silver Spring, Md. An AP analysis of FDA data shows that since 2012, tens of thousands of injury and death reports have been filed in connection with devices that were cleared through a streamlined pathway that minimizes clinical trial testing. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) (Associated Press)
December 12, 2018 at 3:06 PM CST - Updated December 12 at 3:06 PM

NATIONAL (KLTV) - Del Monte Foods Inc. has announced a recall of 64,242 cases of Fiesta Corn Seasoned with Red and Green Peppers due to under-processing, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

These deviations were part of the commercial sterilization process and could result in contamination by spoilage organisms or pathogens, which could lead to life-threatening illness if consumed, according to the FDA.

The FDA said that there have been no reports of illness associated with these products to date.

Texas is one of the 25 states where the product was distributed.

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.