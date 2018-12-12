Del Monte Foods announces recall alert

NATIONAL (KLTV) - Del Monte Foods Inc. has announced a recall of 64,242 cases of Fiesta Corn Seasoned with Red and Green Peppers due to under-processing, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.
These deviations were part of the commercial sterilization process and could result in contamination by spoilage organisms or pathogens, which could lead to life-threatening illness if consumed, according to the FDA.
The FDA said that there have been no reports of illness associated with these products to date.
Texas is one of the 25 states where the product was distributed.
