Cherokee County deputies honored for their part in saving motorist’s life

CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - Two Cherokee County deputies are being honored for the part they played in saving the life of a motorist.
According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, two of their deputies were commended for their quick action that helped save the life of a motorist who had a heart attack and was unresponsive.
Deputy Keith Jones and Deputy Houston Munsinger were flagged down by a woman who advised them that her husband, Daniel Huerta, had experienced a heart attack and was unresponsive. Deputies Jones and Munsinger, along with a TDCJ officer, responded immeditealy. They jumped into action and started performing live-saving procedures until Huerta regained his breathing and heartbeat.
“Deputies Jones and Munsingers professionalism, enthusiasm and quick actions in all probability saved Mr. Huerta’s life,” stated Cherokee County Sheriff James Campbell in the press release. “I would like to personally take this opportunity to thank Deputy Jones and Deputy Munsinger for their actions in saving a man’s life.”
According to the sheriff’s office, Huerta was taken to a local hospital where he is doing okay.
