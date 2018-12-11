Woman accused of embezzling more than $100K from Smith County business arrested

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - A woman who has been accused by a local business of embezzling over $100K has been booked into the Smith County Jail.
Forty-three-year old Holly Leann Elliott is wanted for allegedly embezzling over $100,000 from a local business. She has been charged with theft of property greater than $30K, less than $150K. She is being held on a $100,000 surety bond in the Smith County jail.
The Smith County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help locating Elliott on Dec. 7, and said she was wanted for theft of property.
“She was offering outlandish discounts to brides and grooms to book and pay cash,” Eva Sealey said. “And if they paid cash, they would get the discounts and then she would meet them somewhere other than the office to pay cash, so it wasn’t traceable on our video cameras.”
The Sealeys say they first discovered Holly’s alleged embezzling in August. The first of the weddings involved in Elliott’s scheme were in September, leaving the Sealeys with weddings they had no money for.
“We got a phone call from one of the people who paid in full that wasn’t on our books,” Bill Sealey said.
And when the couple called Elliott to clear things up, she hung up the phone.
“You just can’t describe how it feels,” Eva Sealey said. “We’ve cried and grieved a lot.”
