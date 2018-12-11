WebExtra: Police presence in Tyler connected to murder investigation

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Tyler police confirmed that their presence at a residence on Tuesday is connected to a recent murder investigation.
A police presence has been reported at a house on the 1400 block of North Summit Avenue, a few houses away from where 32-year-old Mario Nicolas Guzman was found, dead from an apparent gunshot wound, in his doorway early Friday morning.
At this time, there is no information on whether the recent presence is connected to the Guzman’s shooting death. Tyler police did confirm however, that their presence is connected to the investigation of a murder.
KLTV will continue to update the story as details about the investigation.
